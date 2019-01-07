Clemson routs Alabama 44 to 16 winning CFP national title

Clemson routs Alabama 44 to 16 for the second national title in three seasons, Crimson Tide's biggest loss under Nick Saban.The Crimson Tide kicked off to start the game between the undefeated foes vying to become the first school in the AP poll era to finish a season 15-0.This is the fourth straight year these teams have met in the playoff with Alabama winning the title game at the end of the 2015 season, Clemson winning the championship the following year and the Crimson Tide winning a semifinal matchup at the Sugar Bowl last season.Most of the seats are filled at Levi's Stadium with Clemson appearing to have more fans in attendance.