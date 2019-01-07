SPORTS

Clemson routs Alabama 44 to 16 winning CFP national title

Clemson's Justyn Ross catches a touchdown pass during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game Jan. 7, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. --
Clemson routs Alabama 44 to 16 for the second national title in three seasons, Crimson Tide's biggest loss under Nick Saban.

The Crimson Tide kicked off to start the game between the undefeated foes vying to become the first school in the AP poll era to finish a season 15-0.

This is the fourth straight year these teams have met in the playoff with Alabama winning the title game at the end of the 2015 season, Clemson winning the championship the following year and the Crimson Tide winning a semifinal matchup at the Sugar Bowl last season.

Most of the seats are filled at Levi's Stadium with Clemson appearing to have more fans in attendance.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportscollege footballsanta clara countyfootballLevi's StadiumNorthern California
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Ingram, Ball lead Lakers to 107-97 win over Mavericks
Sick baby boy named after Shohei Ohtani receives visit from Angels star
Raiders GM Mike Mayock says Jon Gruden has 'final say'
USC's Kliff Kingsbury to interview for multiple NFL head-coaching jobs
More Sports
Top Stories
Man arrested in deadly Torrance bowling alley shooting
PCH reopens 2 days after mudslides in Malibu
LAUSD, UTLA to meet 1 last time, but strike seems likely
Fire burns through Valencia storage facility
Calabasas burglary suspect charged in man's killing at campground
McStay family murders: trial underway in infamous IE case
Governor's wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom to go by "first partner"
Meditation techniques can help children deal with toxic stress
Show More
Gov. Newsom's 1st act targets health care
Gavin Newsom sworn in as California's 40th governor
Gavin Newsom's son steals show during inaugural address
Palmdale town hall: Federal workers air concerns about shutdown
Cyntoia Brown granted clemency after serving 15 years
More News