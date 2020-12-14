Cleveland Indians to change team name, sources confirm to ESPN

ESPN's Jeff Passan tweeted Sunday night that sources confirmed the New York Times report about the name change.
Sources confirm the @nytmike and @DavidWaldstein report that the Cleveland Indians will be dropping their nickname. While it's unclear what they will replace it with, the Indians -- who have been called that for more than a century and nearly 17,000 games -- will be no more.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 14, 2020
It is currently unclear what Cleveland's new team name will be.
The team has been called the Indians for nearly a century.
In 2018, Major League Baseball and the Indians mutually agreed to remove Chief Wahoo from the team's jersey, caps as well as in signage across Progressive Field.