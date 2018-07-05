LOS ANGELES (KABC) --It appeared to be the latest free agency move shaking up the NBA.
But this one had nothing to do with the actual rosters.
Clipper Darrell - known for his decades of loyalty to the Los Angeles Clippers through one losing season after another - is throwing some of his support to LeBron James and the Lakers.
Darrell Bailey posted a picture of himself in a Lakers purple-and-gold suit, with the caption "When @KingJames Calls you and says "ITS TIME FOR CHANGE"!!!"
When @KingJames Calls you and says "ITS TIME FOR CHANGE"!!! pic.twitter.com/rEgUe8Vrpm— Clipper Darrell (@clipperdarrell) July 4, 2018
The tweet sent local basketball fans into a frenzy, with some condemning him for jumping on the bandwagon. Others welcomed him to the Lakers.
But not so fast.
It appears the move was more a sign of respect than an indication he's dropping the loyalty he's maintained for more than 25 years.
Later Thursday, Darrell clarified that he's still a Clipper loyalist.
He said he has a segment on his radio show "Where fans should respect fans of other teams."
He then tweeted out a new picture of him again in his famous red and blue Clipper suit with his red and blue BMW.
Yo @Kuz NEVER! I Bleed Live & Drive Red White & Blue!! How can I LEAVE my team I loved for 25 seasons! I have a New Segment on my Radio Show @Fan_Truth on @Dash_Radio called "Loyal to the Soil" Every Saturday from 11am-1pm "Where Fans Should Agree to Disagree without Fighting!!! pic.twitter.com/vnUl0Ockbv— Clipper Darrell (@clipperdarrell) July 6, 2018
Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma reached out to Bailey, asking him to become Laker Darrell.
Darrell's response?
"Yo @Kuz NEVER!!! I Bleed Live & Drive Red White & Blue! How can I LEAVE my team I loved for 25 seasons!!! I have a New Segment on my Radio Show @Fan_Truth on @Dash_Radio called Loyal to the Soil this Saturday from 11am-1pm Where Fans Should Respect Fans of Other Teams!!! #LETSGO"