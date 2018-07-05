SPORTS

Clipper Darrell sends shout-out to LeBron's Lakers - but isn't switching teams

Superfan Clipper Darrell surprised fans in a purple-and-gold suit to praise the Lakers but says he's not actually switching loyalty. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
It appeared to be the latest free agency move shaking up the NBA.

But this one had nothing to do with the actual rosters.

Clipper Darrell - known for his decades of loyalty to the Los Angeles Clippers through one losing season after another - is throwing some of his support to LeBron James and the Lakers.

Darrell Bailey posted a picture of himself in a Lakers purple-and-gold suit, with the caption "When @KingJames Calls you and says "ITS TIME FOR CHANGE"!!!"



The tweet sent local basketball fans into a frenzy, with some condemning him for jumping on the bandwagon. Others welcomed him to the Lakers.

But not so fast.

It appears the move was more a sign of respect than an indication he's dropping the loyalty he's maintained for more than 25 years.

Later Thursday, Darrell clarified that he's still a Clipper loyalist.

He said he has a segment on his radio show "Where fans should respect fans of other teams."

He then tweeted out a new picture of him again in his famous red and blue Clipper suit with his red and blue BMW.



Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma reached out to Bailey, asking him to become Laker Darrell.

Darrell's response?

"Yo @Kuz NEVER!!! I Bleed Live & Drive Red White & Blue! How can I LEAVE my team I loved for 25 seasons!!! I have a New Segment on my Radio Show @Fan_Truth on @Dash_Radio called Loyal to the Soil this Saturday from 11am-1pm Where Fans Should Respect Fans of Other Teams!!! #LETSGO"
