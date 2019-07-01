Clippers hold auditions for Spirit dance team members

WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Clippers Spirit held open auditions Sunday in Westwood, bringing out a huge turnout of women looking to score a spot on the NBA team's dance squad.
Most of those trying out are seasoned performers. But they say dancing for the team is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
"Dancing for the community has just been my mission for such a long time," said Aila Tanimoto. "I've had a 21-year dance career and I think it's really led up to this."
Sunday was the first round of auditions. The final round is planned for Monday.
"I just really want to be on Clippers," said dancer Nicole Papayans. "I think they're such talented girls."
More information about the Spirit dance squad and auditions is available here.
