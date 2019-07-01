Sports

Clippers hold auditions for Spirit dance team members

By ABC7.com staff
WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Clippers Spirit held open auditions Sunday in Westwood, bringing out a huge turnout of women looking to score a spot on the NBA team's dance squad.

Most of those trying out are seasoned performers. But they say dancing for the team is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"Dancing for the community has just been my mission for such a long time," said Aila Tanimoto. "I've had a 21-year dance career and I think it's really led up to this."

Sunday was the first round of auditions. The final round is planned for Monday.

"I just really want to be on Clippers," said dancer Nicole Papayans. "I think they're such talented girls."

More information about the Spirit dance squad and auditions is available here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angeleslos angeles countylos angeles clippersdancecheerleading
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest earthquake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Show More
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
25-year-old man shot, killed in Garden Grove home invasion
More TOP STORIES News