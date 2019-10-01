Sports

High expectations as Clippers hold 1st practice of the season

PLAYA VISTA, Calif. (KABC) -- This new and improved Clippers team will play the Lakers on Christmas. But Monday's first practice resembled the opening of that first Christmas gift.

"I love our talent, I can tell you that," said Clippers coach Doc Rivers. "I love our length, I love how versatile we can be. We can put out so many different lineups."

The additions of All-Stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George has given Doc his best-team "ON PAPER" since he won a championship game in Boston.

But it was veteran Pat Beverley who said one of his goals - to control his emotions more.

"That's not going to happen," Rivers joked. "I don't care if it does happen honestly."

"You're going to hear me say this a lot this year, behavior is greatness," Beverley said.

The Clippers want Beverley to play with emotion and not be emotional.

"I'm just trying to harness that (emotion) because it does affect me. When you're second in the NBA in technical fouls - those are the type of things we don't want," Beverley said.

The Clippers are flying Monday to Hawaii, where they will play a couple of pre-season games in the next week. But Rivers says the priority is team-bonding.

"Eating together and riding the bus together is invaluable. Doing it two or three times a day, they talk. Now if we could steal their cellphones, they'd really talk," Rivers joked.

The talk on the Clippers - is the future is as bright as the Hawaii sun.
