LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The Los Angeles Clippers and owner Steve Ballmer are donating $10 million to help the city of Los Angeles renovate nearly 350 basketball courts, officials announced Monday.
The gift will help renovate 108 indoor courts and 236 outdoor courts across the city, including repairs and updates to flooring, backboards and scoreboards. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.
"Los Angeles is a city that embraces opportunity - and every kid in this city should have every opportunity to grow up to be the next Lou Williams, or DeAndre Jordan," Ballmer said. "Mayor Garcetti asked if the Clippers would play a role and help give opportunity to kids, and we were happy to step up. We believe every kid should have a shot at the American Dream, and youth sports opportunities can absolutely play a role in that."
🚨SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT!!!🚨— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) April 2, 2018
The L.A. Clippers and Steve and Connie Ballmer are making a multi-million dollar gift to the city that will fund the updating of indoor and outdoor basketball courts across the city.
For more info: https://t.co/EvCh8FS05s#ClippersHomeCourt pic.twitter.com/Q3hmBqyZ8r
Mayor Eric Garcetti said it is important for the city to invest in youth sports activities to help foster good health and leadership skills.
"Sports have always been an incredible vehicle for social change, and this gift is an extraordinary investment in our children and communities," Garcetti said. "The Ballmers and the Clippers organization reflect the best of Los Angeles, and I'm grateful to them for their leadership and generous commitment to our city's future."