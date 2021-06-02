Sports

Duke Men's Basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski will retire after 2021-2022 season, ESPN reports

Mike Krzyzewski cuts down the net after his team's 61-59 win over Butler in the men's NCAA Final Four college basketball championship game Monday, April 5, 2010, in Indianapolis.

DURHAM, N.C. -- Longtime Duke Men's Basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski will retire from coaching at the end of the next season, sources tell ESPN.

Coach K has been the head coach at Duke since 1980. He has won more basketball games than any other men's basketball coach in history.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said Coach K plans to retire after the 2021-2022 season. He is also helping the university pick his replacement.



Sources suggest former Duke player Jon Scheyer is the leading candidate to take over coaching the team. He played under Coach K from 2006 to 2010, helping the team win a national championship in 2010.

Scheyer has been an assistant coach at Duke since 2014. He was named associate head coach in 2018.

Coach K was inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame in 2001. He has won five national championships at Duke and has taken the Blue Devils to the Final Four on 12 occasions during his 40 seasons at Duke.

In addition to his unmatched college coaching resume, Coach K also headed up the US men's national team. As coach he's lead that team to three gold medals (2008, 2012, 2016) in the Summer Olympics. He was also an assistant coach for the 1992 "Dream Team."

The announcement comes the same offseason that his rival at the University of North Carolina, Roy Williams, announced his retirement from coaching.
