covid-19

Boston University Terriers, Holy Cross Crusaders to both wear masks during basketball game

SAN FRANCISCO -- Basketball players for Boston University and Holy Cross will wear masks on the court during Tuesday's match.

According to our sister network, ESPN, it will be the first men's college basketball game of the season in which both teams wear masks.

Boston University requires players to wear masks on campus and the Tuesday's match will be held on BU's campus.

Wearing masks can help stop the spread of COVID-19, but only when worn correctly over the nose and mouth.

During Monday's match on Holy Cross' campus, BU players wore masks but it appears several players had their noses exposed.

Tuesay's game begins at 11 a.m. PST. It will air on ESPN+.

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the story in a new window

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsface maskcollege basketballu.s. & worldbasketballcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
Ambulance service, 911 response cut down in LA during pandemic
Just 1% of Californians immunized amid slow vaccine rollout
Riverside County officials warn of new scam targeting SCE customers
H&R Block customers frustrated over issues getting stimulus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ambulance service, 911 response cut down in LA during pandemic
Tanya Roberts dead after premature death announcement
Just 1% of Californians immunized amid slow vaccine rollout
Doctors explain why flu numbers are down during COVID-19
England faces lockdown that will last at least six weeks
Riverside County officials warn of new scam targeting SCE customers
Hollywood's 101 Coffee Shop closed for good
Show More
Proud Boys leader arrested, accused of burning church banner
Husky rescued from storm drain in San Bernardino
Kenosha braces for protest ahead of decision in Jacob Blake case
Larry King moved out of ICU after COVID-19 hospitalization
Long Beach pushes for healthy markets
More TOP STORIES News