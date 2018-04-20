Six-year-old Mayz Gonzales loves his family, his friends and baseball.
His family says he's a ball of energy who loves to give hugs and loves spending time on the diamond.
"His love for life is incredible and it's unmatchable," said A.J. Gonzalez, his dad.
Mayz's favorite player is the Angels' Mike Trout.
This year, he chose number 27 on his Orange Sunrise Little League jersey to be like his favorite player.
But last month, just a few games into the season, a trip to urgent care changed Mayz's life.
"It's one of those instances where you go, how did this happen to me? 1 in a billion," said A.J.
Doctors found a malignant brain tumor.
On March 12, he underwent surgery to remove the tumor at Children's Hospital of Orange County, but Mayz' doctors found additional spots on his brain and spine.
Pathology results determined that the tumor is a medulloblastoma. These tumors begin in the brain at the base of the skull and tend to spread to other parts of the brain and to the spinal cord.
Between 250 and 500 children are found to have medulloblastoma each year in the United States.
After the initial surgery to remove the brain tumor, Mayz developed a postoperative condition called posterior fossa syndrome which causes speech disturbances, difficulty swallowing, decreased motor movement and other symptoms which can last for months in some cases.
"It makes me sick to my stomach to sit there and to watch him go through that," said Skyler Miller, Mayz's brother.
Mayz recently began a rigorous program of radiation and chemotherapy.
Amidst the pain and heartache, he received a surprise from his hero.
"Hey Mayz, hope you feel better, buddy," said Trout in the video.
Mayz's family said the little boy lit up when he watched the video.
"A brief moment in time when everything seemed to feel better," said Skyler.
The community is rallying behind Mayz and his teammates are wearing patches with his number on them.
A fundraiser called "Mayzapalooza" is being held Sunday starting at noon at 1827 W. Katella Ave. in Anaheim.
For more information about the event, Mayz' story and to donate, please visit the family's GoFundMe site and on Facebook use the hashtags: #PlayForMayz and#TeamMayz.
"This is family and we just need our family to be whole again," said A.J.
Related Topics:
sportsLos Angeles Angelscancermike troutOrange County
sportsLos Angeles Angelscancermike troutOrange County