Dallas Cowboys dominate Los Angeles Rams 44-21 in major postseason push

DALLAS, Tx. (KABC) -- In a major postseason push, the Los Angeles Rams fell short against the Cowboys during Sunday's game in Dallas.Previous to their win Sunday, the Cowboys were struggling, losing four of the past five games. But, they dominated L.A. with a 44-21 victory at AT&T Stadium.After the Sean McVay's offense came to a grinding halt in November, the Rams managed to bounce back over the past two weeks to an average of 32 points a game. But that wasn't the case in the match-up against Dallas.The running game for the Rams wasn't quite what it was in a playoff win over the Cowboys last season. For that matter, nothing else much went right for the Rams either.After rushing for a franchise playoff-record 273 yards in last season's divisional win over the Cowboys, the Rams had 3 yards rushing at halftime while trailing Dallas 28-3.The Cowboys made it 31-3 early in the third quarter.Todd Gurley had six carries for just 1 yard and two-time rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott has 75 yards and two first-half touchdowns. Elliott was trying to end a career-long streak of five games without a 100-yard game.Gurley was one of two 100-yards rushers in the Rams' 30-22 victory last January. C.J. Anderson led LA with 123 yards and two touchdowns in that game. Gurley scored once.Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott made up for a potential gaffe on the coin toss that could force to kick to start both halves. It was unclear if referee Walt Anderson had settled on the Cowboys deferring or electing to kick after winning the toss. Prescott threw for 160 yards and two touchdowns before halftime.Sunday's win by Dallas gives the Cowboys and Eagles 7-7 records and set up a chance for the Cowboys to clinch the NFC East with a win next week in Philadelphia.