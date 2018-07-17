SPORTS

Danica Patrick makes ESPYs history as first woman to host

Danica Patrick, the first woman to win an IndyCar race, had simple advice for people who look up to her: know what you love. (Darron Cummings/AP Images)

Racing legend Danica Patrick is set to become the first woman to host the ESPYs, adding to her trailblazing career.

Patrick, the first woman to win an IndyCar race, had simple advice for people who look up to her: know what you love.

In May she retired from racing to pursue new opportunities. She felt she was not as happy with driving and thought it was time to move on.

She told ABC, "Instead of being scared of leaving what you know, be excited about what could be."

The ESPYS will air live on July 18 at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ESPN and this station.
