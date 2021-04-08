Sports

Dave Roberts looking forward to seeing fans back in the stands at Dodger Stadium home opener

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dave Roberts has won one World Series as a player and last year added a championship title to his resume as manager of the Dodgers.

It's hard to compare the two, Roberts says, in part because the pandemic-shortened season was so unusual. Even though there were fewer games, he says, it was a far more difficult challenge.

"What we had to go through - I still stand by the fact there should be an exclamation mark behind our 2020 championship, versus an asterisk. There's a lot we had to come by."

"The grind we had to go through in 2020 was like no other."

With the Dodgers home opener set for Friday, Justin Turner is talking about his favorite parts of the upgrades at Dodger Stadium.



The Dodgers host the Washington Nationals for the season home opener at Dodger Stadium on Friday. And, as Roberts notes, that's when they expect to get their championship rings.

Just as importantly, they'll be playing in front of fans at home for the first time in more than a year.

"Unfortunately it's not full capacity yet. We got our fingers crossed. To be in front of all Dodger fans, in front of our crowd at Chavez Ravine - yes the season will officially start once we play that first home game."

To see more of Roberts' interview with ABC7's Rob Fukuzaki watch the video above.

