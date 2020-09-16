Denver knocks Clippers out of postseason, will face Lakers in conference finals

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (KABC) -- Hopes for an all-Los Angeles conference finals were dashed Tuesday when the underdog Denver Nuggets rolled over the Clippers 104-89 to close out a hard-fought semifinal series.The Nuggets now advance to face the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals.The Lakers have bested the Nuggets all six times the two teams have met in postseason history.The Western Conference Finals will begin Friday, Sept. 18. The winner will face the victor of the Miami Heat/Boston Celtics Eastern Conference series, currently 1-0 in favor of the Heat.