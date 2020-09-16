Sports

Denver knocks Clippers out of postseason, will face Lakers in conference finals

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard grabs a rebound over Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic during Game 7 of the NBA conference semifinal game Sept. 15, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (KABC) -- Hopes for an all-Los Angeles conference finals were dashed Tuesday when the underdog Denver Nuggets rolled over the Clippers 104-89 to close out a hard-fought semifinal series.

The Nuggets now advance to face the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals.

The Lakers have bested the Nuggets all six times the two teams have met in postseason history.

The Western Conference Finals will begin Friday, Sept. 18. The winner will face the victor of the Miami Heat/Boston Celtics Eastern Conference series, currently 1-0 in favor of the Heat.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnba playoffslos angeles clippersnbabasketballdenver nuggets
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LASD searching for armed carjacking suspect in Lynwood
Ransomware attack shuts down remote classes in Newhall
Bobcat Fire: Flames edge closer to Mount Wilson
Reward offered for killer of 10-year-old boy in La Puente
Ongoing closure of Disneyland taking toll on Anaheim economy
OC 14-year-old beats COVID, leaves ICU after 57 days
Cardi B files for divorce from Offset after 2 years of marriage
Show More
Bobcat Fire: Crews race to protect Mount Wilson Observatory
GoFundMe page raises over $300K for wounded Compton deputies
Villanueva challenges LeBron James to match reward for Compton gunman
Man released after 19 years in prison, while maintaining his innocence
'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' home debuts on Airbnb
More TOP STORIES News