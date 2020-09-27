Sports

Despite late-game offensive jolt, Los Angles Rams lose 35-32 against undefeated Buffalo Bills

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Sept. 27 in Orchard Park, N.Y. ((AP Photo/John Munson))

NEW YORK (KABC) -- Despite a late-game offensive jolt, the Los Angeles Rams fell short against the surprising American Football Conference-leading Buffalo Bills, who secured a 35-32 win on Sunday.

The non-conference meeting of the two teams marked the third time the Rams had set foot in upstate New York in 27 years.

The visit started off with a lackluster first half for the Rams, during which time the Bills held a wide lead, with 21-3 on the scoreboard by halftime.

By the third quarter, that lead was extended by Stephon Diggs with a four-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Josh Allen.

That seemed to stir some life into the Los Angeles team, which then scored two consecutive touchdowns, closing the gap 28-17. The Ram's secondary had been a strength during the previous two games.

Then, with roughly 10 minutes left in the final quarter, Jared Goff threw a 16-yard pass on a two-point conversion attempt and succeeded, closing the gap 28-25.

With less than five minutes left in the game, Darrell Henderson Jr. completed a one-yard rush for the Ram' first lead in the game.

That was before Josh Allen's 13-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Kroft with 15 seconds left that gave the Bills a 35-32 victory. Allen threw four touchdown passes and ran for a fifth score as the Bills remained unbeaten.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
