Sports

Detroit faces Los Angeles, looks to end road slide

Detroit Red Wings (16-15-3, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Los Angeles Kings (16-13-5, fifth in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST


BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hits the road against Los Angeles looking to end its three-game road skid.

The Kings are 10-8-2 on their home ice. Los Angeles ranks second in the Western Conference with 34.4 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

The Red Wings are 4-10-1 in road games. Detroit averages 8.9 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Eastern Conference. Givani Smith leads the team serving 46 total minutes.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe leads the Kings with 14 goals and has 20 points. Viktor Arvidsson has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Dylan Larkin has 32 total points while scoring 16 goals and totaling 16 assists for the Red Wings. Pius Suter has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.


LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-3-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Red Wings: 4-6-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with an .892 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Alex Turcotte: out (health protocols), Christian Wolanin: out (health protocols), Carl Grundstrom: out (health protocols), Alex Iafallo: out (health protocols).

Red Wings: None listed.

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
