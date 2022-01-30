Sports

Detroit hosts Anaheim after Larkin's 2-goal game

Anaheim Ducks (23-16-8, second in the Pacific) vs. Detroit Red Wings (19-20-6, fifth in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST


BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts the Anaheim Ducks after Dylan Larkin scored two goals in the Red Wings' 7-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The Red Wings are 13-8-3 on their home ice. Detroit averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the Eastern Conference. Givani Smith leads the team serving 87 total minutes.

The Ducks are 10-9-4 on the road. Anaheim ranks 15th in the NHL with 30.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.9 goals.

In their last meeting on Jan. 9, Anaheim won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Larkin has 41 total points for the Red Wings, 22 goals and 19 assists. Tyler Bertuzzi has six goals over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Troy Terry has 41 total points while scoring 25 goals and totaling 16 assists for the Ducks. Derek Grant has four goals over the last 10 games for Anaheim.


LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 3-4-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.2 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

Ducks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Thomas Greiss: out (covid-19).

Ducks: Josh Manson: day to day (undisclosed), Nicolas Deslauriers: day to day (undisclosed).

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsespnnhlanaheim ducksdetroit red wings
Copyright © 2022 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Arrest made after vendor caught vandalizing Whittier taco stand
5th suspect arrested in deadly robbery outside Hollywood restaurant
Woman dies after falling from party bus on freeway in downtown LA
LA Rams fans flock to SoCal popup shops to get swag, cheer on team
$421M Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Woodland Hills
Family members seek justice after South Gate father killed
2 nurses accused of making $1.5M selling fake COVID vaccine cards
Show More
Metro riders can get 50 percent off Super Bowl Experience tickets
Is Tom Brady retiring? ESPN sources say so
Cudahy passes 'land acknowledgment' motion honoring Indigenous people
New CHLA study may help kids dealing with lingering COVID-19 symptoms
Buscaino calls for reducing salaries if homelessness goals not met
More TOP STORIES News