Sports

Detroit plays Anaheim on 3-game road skid

Detroit Red Wings (16-15-3, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Anaheim Ducks (18-11-7, second in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST


BOTTOM LINE: Detroit visits Anaheim looking to stop its three-game road losing streak.

The Ducks are 11-4-4 at home. Anaheim is fourth in the Western Conference with 31.0 shots per game and is averaging 3.0 goals.

The Red Wings have gone 4-10-1 away from home. Detroit ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 4.8 assists per game, led by Lucas Raymond with 0.6.

The teams match up Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Terry leads the Ducks with 34 points, scoring 21 goals and adding 13 assists. Sam Carrick has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with 32 points, scoring 16 goals and adding 16 assists. Tyler Bertuzzi has six goals over the last 10 games for Detroit.


LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-3-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

Red Wings: 4-6-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with an .892 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Ryan Getzlaf: out (covid-19), Derek Grant: out (health protocols), Josh Mahura: out (upper-body), Cam Fowler: day to day (upper-body), Trevor Zegras: out (health protocols), Adam Henrique: out (lower body), Nicolas Deslauriers: out (health protocols).

Red Wings: None listed.

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsespnnhlanaheim ducksdetroit red wings
Copyright © 2022 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 bicyclists killed during hit-and-run crash in Chatsworth
Orange County Deputy DA Kelly Ernby dies of COVID at age 46
LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger tests positive for COVID
Rare case of 'flurona' - flu and coronavirus - reported in Israel
Why business is booming at this Beverly Hills gun store
Evidence emerging that cloth masks are not effective against COVID
COVID-positive patients surge past 2K mark in LA County hospitals
Show More
A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November
Wrightwood officials concerned over gridlock faced by first responders
ABC's 'Abbott Elementary' hopes to hit TV's honor roll with laughter
CA imposes water restrictions as drought drags on
Hilary Duff faces backlash after daughter seen in car without car seat
More TOP STORIES News