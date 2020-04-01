Dodger games to be broadcast on DirecTV after Spectrum announces deal with AT&T, ending longtime blackout

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6014128" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here's a look at major events in Southern California and elsewhere from the world of sports and entertainment that have been canceled or rescheduled because of coronavirus.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Major League Baseball season may be on hold, but Dodgers fans received a glimmer of good news Wednesday when Spectrum reached an agreement with AT&T.Under the terms of the deal, SportsNet LA channel -- the home of most Dodger game telecasts -- will be carried on AT&T platforms such as DirecTV.SportsNet LA has been restricted largely to Spectrum-cable for the past seven years, leaving Dodger fans who have other TV services in the dark.The exclusive Spectrum deal also left sports bars and restaurants that are DirecTV customers unable to show Dodger games.With the agreement announced Wednesday, SportsNet LA will now be available on DirecTV, U-Verse, AT&T TV and AT&T Now in Southern California, Las Vegas and Hawaii, according to a joint statement.However, the fate of the MLB season remains unclear amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.