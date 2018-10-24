SPORTS

Dodger Stadium crews prepping for World Series Game 3

EMBED </>More Videos

Dodger Stadium crews have painted the World Series logo on the field in preparation for Game 3.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Days before the World Series shifts to Los Angeles, crews are getting Dodger Stadium ready.

They were out painting the World Series logo on the field at Chavez Ravine.

The Dodgers lost Game 1 at Fenway and are hoping to even the series Wednesday night.



Los Angeles hosts Game 3 Friday at 5:09 p.m.

Boston has offered rain and cold temperatures for the opening of the World Series, but Los Angeles is expected to welcome the teams and fans with clear, sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s.

Share pictures or video of your Dodgers spirit using #abc7dodgers, and you may see yourself on ABC7!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsLos Angeles DodgersBoston Red Soxworld seriesbaseballLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Boston Market now 'Los Angeles Market' in support of Dodgers
Raiders' Lee Smith defends QB Derek Carr amid criticism
LA Galaxy's Zlatan Ibrahimovic has top selling jersey in MLS for 2018
Lakers coach Luke Walton fined $15K for complaining about officials
More Sports
Top Stories
Suspicious package addressed to Waters in LA investigated
SoCal-based white supremacist group leader arrested in LA
Suspicious packages addressed to Clinton, Obama; CNN evacuated
Boston Market now 'Los Angeles Market' in support of Dodgers
Photo shows car used in Pomona shooting that wounded boy
Tracy Chapman sues Nicki Minaj for copyright infringement
2 men sought on suspicion of stabbing woman in Costa Mesa
More victims sought in Van Nuys sex assault case
Show More
Suspicious envelopes investigated at LA Times
'Gold-diggin' dog pretends to be stray to get McDonald's food
Montebello police seek man for string of robberies
5 tickets sold in SoCal get 5 out of 6 numbers in Mega Millions
2 girls accused of plan to kill classmates, drink their blood
More News