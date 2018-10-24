LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Days before the World Series shifts to Los Angeles, crews are getting Dodger Stadium ready.
They were out painting the World Series logo on the field at Chavez Ravine.
The Dodgers lost Game 1 at Fenway and are hoping to even the series Wednesday night.
Los Angeles hosts Game 3 Friday at 5:09 p.m.
Boston has offered rain and cold temperatures for the opening of the World Series, but Los Angeles is expected to welcome the teams and fans with clear, sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s.
