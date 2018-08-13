SPORTS

Dodger Stadium to resume in-seat beer sales

Beer vendors are returning to the stands at Dodger Stadium.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Roaming beer vendors are back at Dodger Stadium.

For the first time in decades, fans will be able to buy beer in the stands, rather than having to miss some of the on-field action when they walk out to the concession area.

Beer will be sold, one at a time, to fans 21 years and older with valid ID. Vendors will accept credit cards and cash.

The in-seat beer sales begin with Monday night's game against the San Francisco Giants.

The change in policy follows a modification of the stadium's liquor license by the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, according to the team.

