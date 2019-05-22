LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A longtime usher at Dodger Stadium is suing the team and her boss, claiming she suffered backlash for complaining about alleged sexual harassment.
The 72-year-old woman has worked at Dodger Stadium for 35 years.
She accuses the team's executive in charge of security for the stadium of making sexual advances and says that she has suffered retribution for reporting it.
Dodger Stadium usher suing team over alleged sex harassment backlash
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News