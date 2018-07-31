SPORTS
Dodgers acquire Brian Dozier in trade with Twins

The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to acquire second baseman Brian Dozier from the Minnesota Twins, according to ESPN's Jerry Crasnick and multiple reports.

The Twins will receive infielder Logan Forsythe and two minor league prospects, according to the New York Post.

In a separate trade, the Dodgers acquired reliever John Axford from the Toronto Blue Jays, according to multiple reports.

Dozier is batting just .224 but has 16 home runs and 52 RBIs this season.

Dozier, 31, is scheduled to become a free agent after this season. The former All-Star has spent his entire seven-year career with the Twins.

Dozier and new teammate Manny Machado, who was acquired in a trade with the Orioles, have each hit 143 home runs since the start of 2014, tied for fourth among infielders in that span.

Axford, 35, has made 45 appearances this season, striking out 50 in 51 innings while compiling a 4.41 ERA. He has experience as a closer, with 144 career saves, but he's not been used in that role this season.

The veteran has also played for the Brewers, Cardinals, Indians, Pirates, Rockies and Athletics during his career.
