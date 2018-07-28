SPORTS
espn

Dodgers activate Yasiel Puig from DL, back in lineup Saturday

The Los Angeles Dodgers activated right fielder Yasiel Puig from the disabled list Saturday.

Puig, who missed 15 games with a right oblique strain, is in the lineup and batting seventh in Saturday's game against theBraves in Atlanta.

He is batting .265 with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the club will use a rotation going forward so that Puig, Matt Kemp, Joc Pederson and Alex Verdugo get enough rest.

Roberts also givesChris Taylor and Enrique Hernandez starts in the outfield, too.

"I think if I can keep them fresh, they'll perform better, and if they're mad at me, they'll still perform better," Roberts said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
