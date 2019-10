EMBED >More News Videos A nail-biting series ended in a disappointing 7-3 loss for the Dodgers in Wednesday's NLDS Game 5 against the Nationals, after losing their lead with two score-tying home runs in the seventh inning.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Dodgers won a franchise record 106 regular season games, and their fans expected a third straight trip to the World Series. But that dream came to an abrupt end as the Nationals came back to win game 5 of the National League Divisional series and eliminate the Dodgers from the playoffs After that shocking loss that saw Clayton Kershaw give up back-to-back home runs on back-to-back pitches in the 8th inning to Anthony Rendon, as well as Juan Soto and Manager Dave Roberts' questionable decisions, the team's President of Baseball Operations Andrew Frideman held an end of the season press conference on Monday.Friedman talked about Roberts' future and if there will be any personal changes.