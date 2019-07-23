Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers announce $100M plan for major stadium renovations

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dodger Stadium is set to undergo a major overhaul.

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Tuesday plans for $100 million in renovations that will take place during the offseason.

The team unveiled a whole roster of upgrades, including a new center field plaza dedicated to pre- and postgame entertainment, as well as an open play area for kids.

Upcoming renovations to Dodger Stadium include a new center field plaza dedicated to pre- and postgame entertainment, as well as an open play area for kids.



The round of upgrades will also incorporate a new series of elevators and bridges connecting different parts of the stadium.

Upcoming renovations to Dodger Stadium will include a new center field plaza dedicated to pre- and postgame entertainment, as well as an open play area for kids.



They're also expected to extend the protective netting for next season after a teenage fan was struck by a foul ball during a game last month.

Upcoming upgrades to Dodger Stadium include a new center field plaza dedicated to pre- and postgame entertainment, as well as an open play area for kids.



The Dodgers also revealed the official logo for the 2020 MLB All-Star Game - the first to be held at the stadium in 40 years.

The announcement comes on the same day the Dodgers open up a two-game Freeway Series against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Dodgers plan to honor late Angels pitcher, Tyler Skaggs, before the game and during the game with a raffle benefiting the Tyler Skaggs Baseball Foundation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angeleslos angeles countylos angeles angelsbaseballlos angeles dodgers
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 charged in caught-on-camera brawl at Disneyland's Toontown
Broguiere's Dairy has closed its doors
Ex-judge dragged from Cincinnati courtroom, ordered to jail
Local family devastated after woman is killed by bullet while inside home
Tree-lighting ceremony held for victims killed in Borderline shooting
Compton boy recovering after losing left hand in firework explosion
VIDEO: Wife shields husband in deadly San Francisco Tesla crash
Show More
VIDEO: Big Bear bald eagle Simba takes flight for 1st time
Senate votes 97-2 to extend 9/11 victim compensation fund
Teen, man arrested in violent fight at Moreno Valley skate park
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hero neighbor rushes in to save boy attacked by pit bull
Design firm to study Griffith Park aerial tram project
More TOP STORIES News