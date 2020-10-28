Dodgers arrive at LAX after World Series victory - LIVE

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=7410559" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dodgers fans in East L.A. celebrated the World Series win, with many setting off fireworks.

The LAX pylons will join landmarks around LA tonight that glow @Dodgers blue as our community wishes the team well in game 6 of the #WorldSeries - Let's go, Dodgers! pic.twitter.com/BK01yHBIkG — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) October 28, 2020

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The drought is over. The Dodgers are World Series champions once again, for the first time since 1988!Los Angeles pounded out a gritty win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 of the World Series, with some big help from their pricey 2020 offseason acquisition Mookie Betts.It was the team's seventh championship in a history that dates back more than a century to their founding in Brooklyn. It also follows two frustrating losses in the World Series in the last three years.In this year of pandemic-shortened sports seasons, the win came only a few weeks after - and during the same month as - the Lakers winning the NBA title. The last time the Dodgers won was also a year in which the Lakers took the title.Game 6 opened as a pitching duel.While Randy Arozarena hit a solo home run in the first, the score stayed parked at 1-0 until the sixth inning.Then Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash pulled starting pitcher Blake Snell, who had been dominant until then and seemed like he still had plenty left.That's when the Dodgers pounced.Cash came out to get Snell after No. 9 hitter Austin Barnes singled with one out for the Dodgers' second hit. Snell had thrown just 73 pitches, and the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner looked as if he disagreed with the quick hook.Mookie Betts then greeted Nick Anderson with a double, and Barnes scored the tying run on a wild pitch. Betts scored on Corey Seager's grounder to first baseman Ji-Man Choi, easily beating the throw home.The pitching change likely will be questioned for years to come. Betts had a .531 OPS against lefties this season, compared to 1.061 versus right-handers.In the eighth inning, Betts then made the score 3-1 with a solo homer to center off Peter Fairbanks.Snell joined Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax as the only pitchers to pile up nine strikeouts through the first four innings of a World Series game. Koufax did it for the Dodgers in the 1963 opener against the New York Yankees.The Dodgers started Tony Gonsolin, but he was gone by the second inning and manager Dave Roberts went back to his bullpen again and again.If a Game 7 had been needed, ace Walker Buehler was lined up to start, with Clayton Kershaw available in the bullpen after throwing 85 pitches Sunday in Game 5 for his second win of the Series.The LA-tilted crowd among the pandemic-reduced total of about 11,000 was leading frequent chants of "Let's go Dodgers" in the neutral-site Series in Texas, even while Snell was keeping the Dodgers bats quiet.Arozarena's early homer was his 10th of the postseason, extending his own record. And it was his third just in the World Series, the first time a rookie has hit three in the Series since Charlie Keller did it for the New York Yankees in 1939. Arozarena became the first rookie to drive in a run in four consecutive Series games.Justin Turner was pulled from the game after MLB received the results of a positive COVID-19 test. The results of that test were expedited following a test the day before that was described as inconclusive.His was Major League Baseball's first positive test in 59 days.Other players were expected to be tested again once they returned to the hotel.Turner didn't celebrate with the team as the game ended, but later was seen on the field without a mask taking pictures with his teammates.The 35-year-old Turner, a staple in the Dodgers' lineup for seven of their eight consecutive NL West titles, returned to the field with his wife about an hour after the game and took photos with the World Series trophy. He got a hug from longtime teammate Clayton Kershaw and sat front-and-center for a team photo."Thanks to everyone reaching out!," Turner said on Twitter moments earlier. "I feel great, no symptoms at all. Just experienced every emotion you can possibly imagine. Can't believe I couldn't be out there to celebrate with my guys! So proud of this team & unbelievably happy for the City of LA."A late-blooming slugger who helped reshape the game by succeeding with an upper-cut swing, Turner is LA's career leader with 12 postseason home runs, including a pair in this Series, in which he hit .364 and also played stellar defense.Corey Seager hit a rare October double, becoming Most Valuable Player of the World Series after earning the honor for the League Championship Series.Just as Orel Hershiser did when the Los Angeles Dodgers won their previous World Series title in 1988.Seager batted .400 with two homers, five RBIs and six walks against the Tampa Bay Rays, including a sixth-inning grounder that allowed Mookie Betts to speed home from third base with the go-ahead run Tuesday night in Game 6. The star shortstop jumped into the arms of second baseman Kiké Hernández after Julio Urías struck out Willy Adames to end a 3-1 win that clinched the championship.Seager hit .310 with five homers and 11 RBIs in the seven-game win over Atlanta in the NL Championship Series, including three homers as the Dodgers fought off elimination in Games 5 and 6. He drove in runs in five consecutive plate appearances, starting with his last two at-bats in Game 2, matching a feat that had been accomplished only by Houston's Carlos Beltrán in 2004.Clayton Kershaw cut through the doubters, just like one of his curveballs through the strike zone.Only took 13 seasons.One of the most accomplished pitchers in baseball history attained the achievement he had sought most, winning the World Series for the first time when the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game 6 on Tuesday night.Kershaw went 2-0 with a 2.31 ERA over 11 2/3 innings in two starts, striking out 14 and walking three.And he earned his title not far from his hometown of Dallas, with family and friends filling a ticket allotment supplemented with "nosebleed seats."Watching from the Dodgers bullpen in right-center field, Kershaw raised both arms and pointed fingers toward the sky, a huge smile across his face. His blue Dodgers sweatshirt still on, he ran through the bullpen door and to the infield to join his jumping teammates.Kershaw's honors are too numerous to list on his likely Hall of Fame plaque: a five-time major league ERA champion, including four in a row from 2012-14; a three-time strikeout champion; a two-time 20-game winner in an era when innings are diminished; a pitching triple crown winner in 2011.An eight-time All-Star; NL Cy Young Award winner in 2011, 2013 and 2014; the 2014 NL MVP. Winner of the 2012 Roberto Clemente and 2014 Marvin Miller Awards for off-the-field achievements focusing on his community and charitable work.But he entered this year just 9-11 in postseason play, with poor outings in a pair of World Series Game 5s that resulted in a 2017 no-decision and a 2018 defeat.He responded by going 4-1 with a 2.93 ERA and 37 strikeouts with five walks in 30 2/3 innings this postseason. For the first time since 2015, he wasn't inserted into a bullpen role when he wasn't starting. That seemed to ease issues with back pain that has flared up repeatedly for five years.Dave Roberts finally has a World Series title to savor.The Los Angeles manager guided the Dodgers to their first championship since 1988 on Tuesday night, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 to win in six games."This is our year!" Roberts shouted, drawing huge cheers from about 11,000 fans in Texas.Roberts did what his seven predecessors - including Joe Torre and Don Mattingly - failed to do, bring a championship to long-starved Dodgers fans. He joins Hall of Famers Walter Alston and Tom Lasorda as the only managers to do so.An emotional Roberts shared hugs with his players after the final out.He's taken the Dodgers to the playoffs in each of his five seasons, helping extend their streak of eight consecutive NL West titles. But they never reached their ultimate goal and Roberts endured his share of criticism along the way.Roberts was at the helm for World Series defeats to Houston in 2017 and Boston in 2018; both times the opposition celebrated on the Dodgers' home field.Roberts had overcome the odds before. He survived a diagnosis of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma 10 years ago. He battled his way up the depth chart to become the starting center fielder for the Dodgers in the early 2000s after spending most of the previous eight years in the minors. He wasn't the first choice to manage the team, either.Roberts became the franchise's first minority manager in 2015. His late father was Black and his mother is Japanese. He was born in Okinawa, Japan, where his father was stationed with the Marines. Waymon Roberts died at age 68 in 2017.Roberts had never managed anywhere before taking over one of baseball's most storied franchises. He was previously bench coach with the San Diego Padres.The Dodgers were in Brooklyn when they lost the World Series in 1916, 1920, 1941, 1947, 1949, 1952 and 1953, then finally won their first championship when Johnny Podres completed an eight-hit shutout in Game 7 in 1955 when Elston Howard grounded to Pee Wee Reese, who threw to first baseman Gil Hodges for the final out.After moving to Los Angeles following the 1957 season, the Dodgers added titles in 1959, when Larry Sherry was MVP after getting two wins and two saves, and 1963 and 1965, when Sandy Koufax went 4-1 and was twice MVP. Titles followed in 1981 and in 1988, the latter when Orel Hershiser earned the MVP by going 2-0 with a 1.00 ERA.