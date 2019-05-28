Dodgers celebrate 62nd anniversary in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Tuesday marks the anniversary of a decision that changed Los Angeles forever, especially when it comes to baseball.On May 28, 1957, the National League owners voted unanimously to give the Dodgers the green light to move from Brooklyn to the City of Angels.Since then, the Boys in Blue have won six World Series titles and 23 National League pennants, with back-to-back trips to the World Series the past two years.The Dodgers are on fire this season, leading the NL West with hopes of making another World Series run.Philippe The Original is celebrating with an event featuring music, customized gear, food and a live art installation. Dodgers second baseman Kike Hernandez and third baseman Justin Turner are expected to attend.