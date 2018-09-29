The Los Angeles Dodgers have clinched a spot in the playoffs with a 10-6 win over the San Francisco Giants Saturday.The win means the Dodgers have sealed a spot for the National League wild-card and remain in contention for the NL West division crown heading into the final game of the regular season.The Dodgers currently trail the Colorado Rockies for the division lead by 0.5 game.In the top of the eighth inning, the Dodgers pulled ahead of the Giants by breaking a 5-5 tie and scoring one run. The team scored four runs in the ninth inning.The Dodgers can force a tie-breaker for the NL West title with the Rockies with a win Sunday against the Giants and if the Rockies lose one game. Los Angeles can win the title with a win and two losses by the Rockies.