Dodgers' Corey Seager to undergo surgery on ailing hip

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left hip on Tuesday in New York, the team announced.

Seager is recovering from Tommy John surgery on his right (throwing) elbow, which he had in early May.

Seager is expected to resume baseball activities in January and be ready for spring training, the team said.

The 24-year-old Seager was the NL rookie of the year in 2016. He is a two-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger winner.
