Sports

Dodgers dominate Game 1 of NLDS with 6-0 win over Washington Nationals

Dodger Chris Taylor is tagged out at home by Washington Nationals catcher Yan Gomes during Game 1 in the National League Divisional Series Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Dodgers launched their bid for a third consecutive World Series appearance on solid footing, with a 6-0 win over the Washington Nationals in Game 1 of the NLDS.

The Dodgers dominated from start to finish, both at bat and in the outfield, in front of the home crowd at Dodger Stadium.

Walker Buehler pitched six solid innings, throwing eight strikeouts and allowing just one hit before he was relieved by Kenta Maeda.

The Dodger bats remained active, spreading out the scoring among A.J. Pollock, Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner and Joc Peterson, followed by solo homers by Gavin Lux and Pederson in the eighth.

Game 2 of the National League Division Series is Friday night at Dodger Stadium.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angelesbaseballwashington nationalslos angeles dodgers
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAX to end curbside pick-ups by rideshare companies, taxis
Seahawks edge out Rams 30-29 in Thursday night thriller
Top 7 taco spots in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers
Las Vegas shooting victim still fighting to recover two years later
Moreno Valley: Videos emerge showing fights at another middle school
Trash piling up in Silver Lake, getting worse, residents say
Truck driver sought in West Covina hit-and-run caught on tape
Show More
CSUN gets $2.1M anonymous gift to support Armenian Studies
OC Auto Show highlighting 2020 models, including electric cars
Car barely misses man as it plows into office in NY: VIDEO
Dodgers launching bid for World Series title
James Franco's ex-students sue alleging sexual impropriety
More TOP STORIES News