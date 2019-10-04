Dodgers dominate Game 1 of NLDS with 6-0 win over Washington Nationals

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Dodgers launched their bid for a third consecutive World Series appearance on solid footing, with a 6-0 win over the Washington Nationals in Game 1 of the NLDS.The Dodgers dominated from start to finish, both at bat and in the outfield, in front of the home crowd at Dodger Stadium.Walker Buehler pitched six solid innings, throwing eight strikeouts and allowing just one hit before he was relieved by Kenta Maeda.The Dodger bats remained active, spreading out the scoring among A.J. Pollock, Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner and Joc Peterson, followed by solo homers by Gavin Lux and Pederson in the eighth.Game 2 of the National League Division Series is Friday night at Dodger Stadium.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.