Dodgers fall to Red Sox 9-6 in Game 4 of World Series; LA trails series 3-1

Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez watches as Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger reacts after hitting his leg with a foul tip d the fourth inning of World Series Game 4.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Steve Pearce hit a tying homer in the eighth inning and a three-run double in the ninth, and the Boston Red Sox rallied from a four-run deficit for a 9-6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night and a 3-1 World Series lead.

The late surge all started with pinch-hitter Mitch Moreland's three-run homer in the seventh, shortly after Yasiel Puig's three-run homer in the sixth put the Dodgers up 4-0.

Pinch-hitter Rafael Devers singled home Brock Holt with the tiebreaking run in ninth, which also included Xander Bogaert's RBI single.



Craig Kimbrel gave up Enrique Hernandez's two-run homer in the bottom half before getting the final three outs.

Chris Sale starts for the Red Sox on Sunday against Clayton Kershaw, tying to close out Boston's fourth title in 15 seasons
