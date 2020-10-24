Dodgers fans from East LA and beyond cheer on team for World Series

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- You may have seen two die-hard Dodger fans at the games before COVID-19, Mariachi Loco from Boyle Heights and LA Baseball Head from East Los Angeles."It's been really difficult with this pandemic not being able to be at my second home, Dodger Stadium," said Richard Moreno, also known as Mariachi Loco. "I still bleed blue, my loyalty is still there, my pride."Moreno and Valente Quintero, also known as LA Baseball Head, continue to cheer on the Dodgers in their own safe way through the pandemic."We could only see them through TV and I'm pretty sure me as a Dodger fan, we all yell and yell at the TV and wish we could actually be at the stadium," said Quintero.There is also the Dodgers Blue Hiking Crew, known for taking over the trails of Griffith Park.But with the coronavirus, they're each hiking with their own family to practice physical distancing."A lot of the members are now becoming avid hikers and they're, they're expanding their horizons," said Carlos Berruz, founder of the hiking group. "It's kind of neat to see the Dodgers being represented in the outdoors."And with the Dodgers making it to the 2020 World Series, they're all cheering on the Dodgers every game and hoping for the big win."The last couple of years, at the end of the season ... we've hosted a thank you for a wonderful season hike," said Berruz. "But it'd be a nice change to be able to host a victory hike."