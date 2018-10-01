Dodgers heading to NLDS after 5-2 tiebreaker win over Rockies

The Los Angeles Dodgers are headed to the NLDS after taking down the Colorado Rockies in a one-game tiebreaker to determine the NL West champ.The 5-2 win makes the Dodgers the NL West champ for the sixth straight time.The Dodgers now face the Atlanta Braves in the five-game National League Division Series that starts Thursday.After three scoreless innings, the Dodgers opened up the lead in the fourth with a two-run home run from Cody Bellinger.Max Muncy repeated the feat the next inning with his own two-run homer.Rookie pitcher Walker Buehler held the Rockies scoreless and exited with two outs in the seventh inning. He also drove in a run on a single in the sixth, sending Enrique Hernandez home.Colorado finally got on the board in the ninth inning with a solo homer by Nolan Arenado off reliever Kenley Jansen. A second solo homer by Trevor Story threw a scare into the Dodgers. But manager Dave Roberts kept Jansen in and he held on for the win.