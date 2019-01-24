Dodgers host 350 firefighters who battled Woolsey, Hill fires

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters who battled the Woolsey and Hill fires were treated to an afternoon at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday.
The Los Angeles Dodgers hosted more than 350 of the brave men and women who helped fight the recent Southern California wildfires.
The group got lunch, batting practice and face-time with several players.
The Dodgers lost to the Boston Red Sox in the World Series -- and at least one Dodger is hoping the L.A. Rams can exact a little revenge against the New England Patriots.
Watch Ashley Brewer's full report in the video above.
