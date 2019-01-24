Sports

Dodgers host 350 firefighters who battled Woolsey, Hill fires

EMBED <>More Videos

Firefighters who battled the Woolsey and Hill fires were treated to an afternoon at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday.

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters who battled the Woolsey and Hill fires were treated to an afternoon at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Dodgers hosted more than 350 of the brave men and women who helped fight the recent Southern California wildfires.

The group got lunch, batting practice and face-time with several players.

The Dodgers lost to the Boston Red Sox in the World Series -- and at least one Dodger is hoping the L.A. Rams can exact a little revenge against the New England Patriots.

Watch Ashley Brewer's full report in the video above.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportslos angeleslos angeles countymlbbaseballbrush firelos angeles county fire departmentfirefighterslos angeles fire departmentwoolsey firelos angeles dodgers
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chino: Deputies, ICE agents raid suspected pot grow houses
Truck overturns on freeway ramp in West Covina, spills beer cans
'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' opening dates announced
Ex-Trump campaign boss Manafort to be sentenced in tax fraud
Michael Cohen sues Trump Organization, says it owes him nearly $2M
LA City Council settles lawsuit over homeless property rights
Fired Florida police officer guilty of slaying stranded black motorist
Show More
Charlotte Russe begins going out of business sale
Eyewitness This: Long Beach aerial tram, Lebron's latest feat, Queen Elizabeth II on Instagram
Authorities seek public's help to ID girl found on Hacienda Heights trail
13-year-old girl last seen on Valentine's Day in Lancaster
Rockford shooting suspect arrest warrant issued; task force officer critical
More TOP STORIES News