LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Dodgers 162-game marathon is in the rear-view mirror.It's now a one-month, 11-win sprint to a championship.Wednesday they had their final workout before Thursday's opener with the Nationals. Walker Buehler will get the game-one start.The Dodgers are making their 33rd post-season appearance. It's their 7th straight as a division title.The only priority is to win the title for the first time since 1988.