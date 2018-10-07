SPORTS

Los Angeles Dodgers lose 6-5 against Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of NLDS

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Pedro Baez delivers against the Atlanta Braves during Game 3 of MLB baseball's National League Division Series, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA --
Reliever Arodys Vizcaino escaped his own jam in a nervy ninth inning and the Atlanta Braves held off the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-5 Sunday night, cutting their deficit in the NL Division Series to 2-1.

Rookie Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a grand slam that helped the Braves build an early 5-0 lead. Atlanta blew that advantage, but Freddie Freeman hit a tiebreaking homer in the sixth.

Then in the ninth, the Dodgers got runners on first and second with no outs. Vizcaino came back from a 3-0 count to strike out slugger Max Muncy, then fanned Manny Machado on a wild pitch that moved the runners to second and third.

With the entire crowd at SunTrust Park standing, chanting and chopping, Vizcaino fanned a swinging Brian Dozier to end it.

Game 4 is Monday afternoon at Atlanta.
