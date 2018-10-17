SPORTS

Dodgers' Manny Machado fined by MLB for kicking Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar

Brewers' Jesus Aguilar and Dodgers' Manny Machado have words during the 10th inning of Game 4 of the NLCS baseball game Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

LOS ANGELES --
Dodgers star Manny Machado has been fined by Major League Baseball for kicking Milwaukee first baseman Jesus Aguilar in the NL Championship Series.

MLB fined Machado an undisclosed amount on Wednesday, a day after the baserunning incident caused the benches to clear at Dodger Stadium and prompted Brewers MVP candidate Christian Yelich to call Machado a "dirty player."

Machado was running to first on a grounder in the 10th inning of Game 4 and Aguilar left his foot partly across the base for a moment after catching the ball. Already out, Machado brought his back foot forward and kicked Aguilar in the back of the leg.

MORE: Dodgers vs. Brewers: NLCS Game 5 preview
EMBED More News Videos

Game 4 of the National League Championship Series needed a hero, even if it took all night. And it nearly did.



Machado, whose late slide last year injured Boston second baseman Dustin Pedroia, has been checked a couple times in this NLCS because of close slides into second.

Machado gave Aguilar a brief hug after hitting a single in the 13th inning. The Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop later scored the winning run, sliding home to give Los Angeles a 2-1 win that evened the NLCS at two games each.

Game 5 in the best-of-seven series was Wednesday.

The players' union declined comment on Machado's fine.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsLos Angeles DodgersMLBMilwaukee BrewersLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Luke Walton thinking long-term regarding LeBron James' minutes
Brewers' Wade Miley walks leadoff batter, pulled vs. Dodgers
Source: Dodgers' Manny Machado fined for running into Jesus Aguilar
LaVar Ball's company comes out with cheaper shoe
More Sports
Top Stories
OC surgeon, girlfriend plead not guilty in sex assault case
Oxnard veteran receives Medal of Honor at White House
Feinstein, de Leon to have 1st and only debate ahead of midterms
Dodgers vs. Brewers: NLCS Game 5 preview
LA County approves $14.3M settlement with family of man killed by deputy
California cities top list of towns with worst roads in US
Children's Hospital Los Angeles doctor to be honored for pioneering work
VIDEO: BMW driver runs over sleeping homeless man in Studio City
Show More
Rollout of earthquake early warning system announced
Chaka Khan announced as 2019 Rose Parade grand marshal
VIDEO: Man with gun robs Winchell's Donuts in South LA
Mom chases down son, 14, who took her BMW, spanks him with belt
George Pennacchio shares memories of growing up in Lynwood
More News