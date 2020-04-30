Coronavirus

LA Dodgers offer fans ticket refunds for home games postponed due to COVID-19

L.A. Dodgers organization announced ticket refunds or account credit for March and April home games canceled.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Some good news for Los Angeles Dodger fans: The team announced it would be providing fans with account credits or refunds for games that have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

People do need to email or call the team directly to request a refund for canceled games.

For ticketholders, the team said it is providing account credits for games in March and April that were't played, in addition to a 10% bonus credit which can be used for future tickets, parking, merchandise or a donation to the Dodgers Foundation's COVID-19 relief efforts.

More information about Dodgers tickets and the season is available here.

The Angels also said they're working with fans one-on-one to either provide refunds or account credit.
