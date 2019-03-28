Dodgers open season with 8 home runs in 12-5 rout over Diamondbacks

This will work. We promise.



ELYSIAN PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Dodgers opened the 2019 season with eight home runs in a 12-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, setting the record for the most homers in an Opening Day game.The game marks the launch of LA's quest for a third consecutive National League pennant.Hyun-Jin Ryu started on the mound, marking the end of an eight-season streak with Clayton Kershaw starting on Opening Day.Ryu pitched six innings, giving up just one run before being relieved by Yimi Garcia.The eight home runs also tied a team record for homers in any game.Joc Pederson and Enrique Hernandez each hit two of the Dodgers' eight home runs.Hernandez, Austin Barnes and Corey Seager all homered in the fourth inning to chase Arizona ace Zack Greinke.Max Muncy, Cody Bellinger and Hernandez then homered in the seventh for the power-packed Dodgers, whose pursuit of a third straight NL pennant got off to a thrilling start.Adam Jones and Christian Walker went deep for the Diamondbacks, but their pitching staff's eight homers allowed also set a franchise recordThe Dodger faithful began pouring through the gates at Dodger Stadium at 10:30 a.m. Attendance was listed at just over 53,000."We're having fun and that's what it's all about, you know, having a good time, coming back and hoping we can do it this year," said fan Elsa Villa. "The whole festivities of everything."Clad in true-blue Dodger gear, Warren Fine said he was excited."I can't wait," he said. "I just got out of the hospital. I couldn't wait to get my Dodger tickets. I plan on being here every game."