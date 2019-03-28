Sports

Dodgers open season with 8 home runs in 12-5 rout over Diamondbacks

EMBED <>More Videos

Dodgers fans at the Citadel Outlets suited up in blue and formed a human Los Angeles Dodgers logo to celebrate Opening Day on Thursday.

By
ELYSIAN PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Dodgers opened the 2019 season with eight home runs in a 12-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, setting the record for the most homers in an Opening Day game.

The game marks the launch of LA's quest for a third consecutive National League pennant.

RELATED: Dodgers unveil mouthwatering food options for 2019 season

Hyun-Jin Ryu started on the mound, marking the end of an eight-season streak with Clayton Kershaw starting on Opening Day.

Ryu pitched six innings, giving up just one run before being relieved by Yimi Garcia.

The eight home runs also tied a team record for homers in any game.

Joc Pederson and Enrique Hernandez each hit two of the Dodgers' eight home runs.

Hernandez, Austin Barnes and Corey Seager all homered in the fourth inning to chase Arizona ace Zack Greinke.

Max Muncy, Cody Bellinger and Hernandez then homered in the seventh for the power-packed Dodgers, whose pursuit of a third straight NL pennant got off to a thrilling start.

Adam Jones and Christian Walker went deep for the Diamondbacks, but their pitching staff's eight homers allowed also set a franchise record
The Dodger faithful began pouring through the gates at Dodger Stadium at 10:30 a.m. Attendance was listed at just over 53,000.


"We're having fun and that's what it's all about, you know, having a good time, coming back and hoping we can do it this year," said fan Elsa Villa. "The whole festivities of everything."
Clad in true-blue Dodger gear, Warren Fine said he was excited.

"I can't wait," he said. "I just got out of the hospital. I couldn't wait to get my Dodger tickets. I plan on being here every game."

EMBED More News Videos

The Dodgers are set to open their 2019 season Thursday by hosting the Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, kicking off L.A.'s quest for a third consecutive National League pennant.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angeleslos angeles countyelysian parkmlbbaseballfoodlos angeles dodgers
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fontana man, 18, arrested in fatal shooting of own mother
Murder charge filed against father of missing Corona boy
Sleeping store clerk gets wake-up call from police
Smoking ban, stroller restrictions coming to Disney parks
OC police buys equipment for gardener whose tools, truck were stolen
Arleta taco truck worker shot during robbery attempt
LA County expands restrictions on smoking
Show More
Trump backs off Special Olympics funding cut
Powerball results: Winning ticket for $768.4M jackpot sold in Wisconsin
Small amount of red meat may boost premature death risk by 18 percent: study
Chicago asks Jussie Smollett to pay $130K for cost of investigation
VIDEO: Rehired LA sheriff's deputy breaking into woman's home
More TOP STORIES News