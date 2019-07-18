Dodgers throw 2-hitter, beat Phillies in game highlighted by young fan's act of brotherly love

The game at Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia was delayed for more than two hours due to rain, not ending until 1:42 a.m. Thursday.
The Los Angeles Dodgers scored in each of the last four innings to beat the Phils 7-2.
But a young fan did provide a moment to remember, showing off his Brotherly Love through a simple act of kindness.
In the top of the fifth inning, a boy named Jayden was among many who raced to catch a foul ball.
There was a clear winner in the race, but instead of keeping the baseball, the young fan handed it to another boy named Frankie.
"That was very nice of him," Phillies announcer Tom McCarthy said during the broadcast.
Then the two boys hugged in the aisle before returning to their seats.
"I think we can go home now," former Phillies All-Star John Kruk turned commentator said.
"We've seen everything," McCarthy added.
City of Brotherly Love pic.twitter.com/yGJnIzqKW6— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 18, 2019
In the 7th inning, Phillies broadcaster Gregg Murphy interviewed Jayden and Frankie.
Murphy gave Jayden another baseball, which the boy gave away, too.
When Murphy told them they were trending on Twitter, Frankie replied, "I know what it is, I have Instagram."
Jayden said, "I can't have it until I'm 18."
The two new buddies were even caught on camera dancing together, reminiscent of two other young friends bonded over sports.
Murphy then handed out even more baseballs to the rest of the youngsters who were up way past their bedtime.
Jayden did end up with a baseball for himself.