Dodgers play intrasquad game at Dodger Stadium as Major League Baseball releases schedule

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's almost time for Dodger baseball!The Boys in Blue were back at Dodger Stadium on Monday playing an intrasquad game, with Clayton Kershaw pitching. For fans, it was a welcome sight after a season interrupted by the coronavirus.Major League Baseball on Monday released a shortened 60-game schedule with the season slated to start July 23.The Dodgers - featuring their marquee offseason acquisition Mookie Betts - are slated to open their season at home hosting the San Francisco Giants on July 23.The regular season ends Sept. 27. Other schedule changes have been made. For example, Jackie Robinson Day, usually held April 15, will be celebrated on Aug. 28.