The Boys in Blue are back in Los Angeles after playing two World Series games against the Red Sox at Boston.The Dodgers arrived at LAX Thursday afternoon around 3:15 p.m.Boston arrived shortly before the Dodgers.Game 3 of the World Series is Friday at 5:09 p.m. The Dodgers trail 2-0 in the best-of-seven series.A team that loses the first two game of a World Series has less than 20 percent chance of winning the series.However, in 1981 the Dodgers lost the first two games against the New York Yankees in New York, and came back to win four straight to win the championship in six games.The Dodgers will send Walker Buehler to the mound to start the game. Buehler pitched Game 7 of the National League Championship Series against the Brewers last week.