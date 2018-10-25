SPORTS

Dodgers return to LA ahead of World Series Game 3 at Dodger Stadium

EMBED </>More Videos

The Dodgers landed at LAX Thursday afternoon as they prepare for Game 3 of the World Series on Friday.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Boys in Blue are back in Los Angeles after playing two World Series games against the Red Sox at Boston.

The Dodgers arrived at LAX Thursday afternoon around 3:15 p.m.

Boston arrived shortly before the Dodgers.

Game 3 of the World Series is Friday at 5:09 p.m. The Dodgers trail 2-0 in the best-of-seven series.

A team that loses the first two game of a World Series has less than 20 percent chance of winning the series.

However, in 1981 the Dodgers lost the first two games against the New York Yankees in New York, and came back to win four straight to win the championship in six games.

The Dodgers will send Walker Buehler to the mound to start the game. Buehler pitched Game 7 of the National League Championship Series against the Brewers last week.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsLos Angeles DodgersBoston Red SoxbaseballMLBworld seriesLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Doug Martin takes over as Raiders' starting RB: 'Still have a lot of miles left'
Red Sox aim to take stranglehold of series in Los Angeles
Dodgers fall behind 2-0 in World Series with loss to Boston
Street artist covers Mid-City house with Dodger Blue, player murals
More Sports
Top Stories
Durst ordered to stand trial for murder in LA
Shoplifting suspect fires gun in IE market
Police chase ends with PIT maneuver in North Hollywood
Beloved grandmother killed in hit-and-run in Orange
Street artist covers Mid-City house with Dodger Blue, player murals
2 die after falling from overlook in Yosemite National Park
Package addressed to Maxine Waters in LA contained explosive device
Teen arrested after alleged threat to shoot up Beaumont High School
Show More
Probe of bomb packages focusing on Florida, sources tell AP
Dodgers vs. Red Sox: World Series Game 3 preview
Dodgers rally cat named Milo Kitty is team's No. 1 feline fan
Sweet surprise: Students sign 'Happy Birthday' for deaf custodian
Mattis expected to send hundreds of troops to US-Mexico border
More News