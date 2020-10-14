Dodgers score 11 runs in 1st inning during NLCS Game 3

The Dodgers scored 11 runs during the first inning of Game 3, the most runs scored in an inning in MLB postseason history.The Atlanta Braves are currently leading the series 2-0 over the favored Dodgers.Both teams had young starting pitchers for Game 3: For the Braves Kyle Wright, who threw six scoreless innings against the Marlins in the NLDS but had a 5.21 ERA in eight starts in the regular season, and for the Dodgers Julio Urias, who has allowed one unearned run with 11 Ks in eight innings in the postseason.Wright was pulled from the game during the first inning after giving up six runs.The Dodgers would continue piling on, scoring one run in the second inning and three more in the third to go up 15-0. Before Game 3 the most runs the Dodgers ever scored in a postseason game was 14.Atlanta finally got on the board in the third after outfielder Cristian Pache hit a solo homer to left field to make the score 15-1.