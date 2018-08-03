Dodgers set stadium record for runs in 21-5 win over Brewers

The Los Angeles Dodgers scored a record-breaking 21 runs Thursday night in its victory against the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium.The Dodgers won the game 21-5. The 21 runs set a record for most runs scored in Dodger Stadium history.LA hit seven home runs in the game. Joc Pederson and Yasiel Puig each clobbered two home runs, and Cody Bellinger, Brian Dozier and Justin Turner also went deep.Los Angeles starts a three-game series Friday at home against the Houston Astros in a rematch from last year's World Series.