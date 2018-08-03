SPORTS

Dodgers set stadium record for runs in 21-5 win over Brewers

EMBED </>More Videos

The Dodgers' 21 runs against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday set a record for most runs scored in Dodger Stadium history. (Spectrum SportsNet)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Los Angeles Dodgers scored a record-breaking 21 runs Thursday night in its victory against the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers won the game 21-5. The 21 runs set a record for most runs scored in Dodger Stadium history.

LA hit seven home runs in the game. Joc Pederson and Yasiel Puig each clobbered two home runs, and Cody Bellinger, Brian Dozier and Justin Turner also went deep.

Los Angeles starts a three-game series Friday at home against the Houston Astros in a rematch from last year's World Series.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsLos Angeles DodgersMLBrecordMilwaukee BrewersLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Astros return to Dodger Stadium in World Series rematch
Are this year's Dodgers better equipped to take down the Astros?
Bellinger, Pederson, Puig power Dodgers in rout of Brewers
Parker has 23 points, 10 boards; Sparks dominate Lynx 79-57
More Sports
Top Stories
VIDEO: Man in medical distress dragged off Long Beach train
4 SoCal Subways robbed by same suspect still at large, police say
Mother throws young daughter into river, killing her
OC meeting to discuss ways to stop needle exchange program
2 motorcycles lose control, crash into parked car, pole in Alhambra
Vanilla Almond Breeze recalled because it could contain real milk
No motive, no 2nd shooter in Las Vegas massacre, sheriff says
Amber Alert: Girl in 'extreme danger' after possible abduction
Show More
Trump continues to assert media is 'enemy' of people
4 SoCal dentists accused of Vegas sex assault
Good Samaritans help in dramatic fire rescue
'Girls Who Code' program prepares girls for STEM-related careers
Blaze Bernstein murdered because he was gay, OCDA says
More News