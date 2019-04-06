Dodgers sue company over 42K missing Tommy Lasorda bobbleheads

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Dodgers are suing a local promotional company for failing to deliver thousands of Tommy Lasorda bobbleheads to give away to fans.The team said it had arranged an agreement last August with Plan P2 Promotions for the company to make and deliver 42,000 bobbleheads on December 17th.If they were not delivered, the Dodgers could recover $175,000, which the company has not paid to the Dodgers.The team is asking for the payment, along with attorneys' fees, costs and interest.A status conference hearing is set for June.Lasorda, a former longtime manager of the Dodgers, led the franchise to two World Series titles, including its last championship in 1988.