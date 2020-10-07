Sports

Dodgers take Game 1 of NLDS after 5-1 win over Padres

The Dodgers scored four runs in the sixth inning on its way to a 5-1 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the NLDS.

Dodgers player Enrique Hernandez (14) celebrates after Justin Turner, right, scored against the San Diego Padres during the sixth inning in Game 1 of the NLDS. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

ARLINGTON, Texas (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers scored four runs in the sixth inning on its way to a 5-1 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Tuesday.

L.A. broke the game open in the sixth after the two clubs were scoreless for the early part of the game.

Tied 1-1, the Dodgers took the lead on a fly ball from Corey Seager. Hits by Justin Turner and Max Muncy added to the team's lead.

San Diego took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning, but L.A. tied it in the fifth on second baseman Jake Cronenworth's error on a Bellinger grounder.

Padres pitcher Mike Clevinger returned to the mound, but he was done after two pitches in the second inning. He missed out on the first round of the playoffs because of elbow impingement.

There was no immediate word on what happened to Clevinger.

The two teams play Game 2 of the best-of-five series on Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan diego padresmlblos angeles dodgers
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nick Cordero's widow implores Trump to show empathy
Eddie Van Halen had deep roots in Pasadena
Lakers take Game 4 over Miami Heat
Eddie Van Halen dead at 65 of cancer, son says
LA man who was wrongfully convicted set free after 7 years in prison
Covina football coach busts door-to-door scammers
Johnny Nash, singer behind 'I Can See Clearly Now,' dies at 80
Show More
Woman accused of racist Torrance tirade sentenced for attack
Baby photo shoot honors mom fatally struck by DUI suspect
Trump sign appears near 405 Fwy in Sepulveda Pass
6-week-old mountain lion cub rescued from CA wildfire with burnt paws
St. Louis couple indicted for waving guns at protesters
More TOP STORIES News