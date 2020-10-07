Dodgers take Game 1 of NLDS after 5-1 win over Padres

ARLINGTON, Texas (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers scored four runs in the sixth inning on its way to a 5-1 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Tuesday.L.A. broke the game open in the sixth after the two clubs were scoreless for the early part of the game.Tied 1-1, the Dodgers took the lead on a fly ball from Corey Seager. Hits by Justin Turner and Max Muncy added to the team's lead.San Diego took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning, but L.A. tied it in the fifth on second baseman Jake Cronenworth's error on a Bellinger grounder.Padres pitcher Mike Clevinger returned to the mound, but he was done after two pitches in the second inning. He missed out on the first round of the playoffs because of elbow impingement.There was no immediate word on what happened to Clevinger.The two teams play Game 2 of the best-of-five series on Wednesday.