Dodgers take Game 1 of NLDS over Atlanta Braves

The Dodgers launched their 2018 playoff run with a decisive 6-0 victory over the Atlanta Braves before the home crowd Thursday night.Scoring was driven by home runs from Joc Pederson, Max Muncy and Enrique Hernandez. That continued the torrid pace for homers the team set during the regular season, breaking a franchise record with 235.A crowd of 50,947 was in attendance at Dodger Stadium for Game 1 of the National League Division Series.Memories of last year's postseason drive - when they fell just a game short to the Houston Astros in the World Series - are foremost in their minds as the Dodgers once again seek championship glory.Manager Dave Roberts opted to go with Hyun-Jin Ryu starting on the mound instead of three-time NL Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw. Roberts said Kershaw only had four days rest between starts.That decision paid off, with Ryu holding the Braves to four hits and no runs through seven innings.Kershaw will start Game 2 against Anibal Sanchez.Game 2 of the five-game NLDS is Friday night at Dodger Stadium.