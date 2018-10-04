SPORTS

Dodgers take Game 1 of NLDS over Atlanta Braves

Dodgers Max Muncy and Yasiel Puig celebrate after Muncy hit a home run during Game 1 of the NLDS series against the Atlanta Braves on Oct. 4, 2018 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Dodgers launched their 2018 playoff run with a decisive 6-0 victory over the Atlanta Braves before the home crowd Thursday night.

Scoring was driven by home runs from Joc Pederson, Max Muncy and Enrique Hernandez. That continued the torrid pace for homers the team set during the regular season, breaking a franchise record with 235.

A crowd of 50,947 was in attendance at Dodger Stadium for Game 1 of the National League Division Series.

Memories of last year's postseason drive - when they fell just a game short to the Houston Astros in the World Series - are foremost in their minds as the Dodgers once again seek championship glory.

Manager Dave Roberts opted to go with Hyun-Jin Ryu starting on the mound instead of three-time NL Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw. Roberts said Kershaw only had four days rest between starts.

That decision paid off, with Ryu holding the Braves to four hits and no runs through seven innings.

EMBED More News Videos

Dodgers fans are looking forward to the team's 2018 playoff run.


Kershaw will start Game 2 against Anibal Sanchez.

Game 2 of the five-game NLDS is Friday night at Dodger Stadium.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsLos Angeles DodgersAtlanta BravesMLBLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Jason Collins looks to future as Lakers celebrate their first Pride Night
Ryu sharp, Dodgers hit 3 HRs, beat Braves 6-0 in NLDS opener
Dodgers to unleash Kershaw on Braves
LA Dodgers broadcaster Jaime Jarrín's 60th anniversary
More Sports
Top Stories
Sexual assault survivors protest Kavanaugh in Hollywood
Family of slain Silver Lake Trader Joe's worker files claim against LAPD
Armed man robs jewelry from Pasadena Macy's
Lyft driver arrested in Van Nuys rape
Hate letter sent to elementary school principal in Highland
Toddler shreds more than $1K saved up for Utah Utes season tickets
CHP seizes 850 pounds of marijuana from U-Haul truck in IE
LA councilman proposes trap and release program for coyotes
Show More
'Suge' Knight sentenced to 28 years for fatal 2015 altercation
Kavanaugh says he 'might have been too emotional' at hearing
Joey Chestnut downs 62 tacos in 8 minutes for Santa Monica eating contest
Protesters blame riot at Norco prison on new state policy
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh protest
More News