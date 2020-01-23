Dodgers team up with nonprofit to throw birthday party for homeless children on Skid Row

The Dodgers teamed up with the nonprofit organization Worthy of Love to throw a birthday party for homeless children living on Skid Row.
This organization was created approximately seven years ago, and in that time, it has thrown birthday party every month. That's over 8,000 birthday parties.
The Dodgers, along with Alex Verdugo, @matt_beatybu and @WorthyofLoveLA, hosted a special birthday party at Dodger Stadium tonight for children experiencing homelessness. #DodgersLoveLA pic.twitter.com/K28t2xOpPv— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) January 22, 2020
The Dodgers' Alex Verdugo was on hand to help celebrate.
"It's something that's special, and I'm proud to be a part of it," Verdugo said. "Just to come out here and see the smiles on the kids' faces and the impact it might have - it's fun to be a part of."
"With the platform we have, to be able to come back and give to the community and make these kids' day, it's super special," said his teammate Matt Beaty. "It's all their birthdays this month in the month of January, so to come and not only make this day special but give them a little hope looking forward."
The Dodgers don't report to spring training until next month - but they hit a home run at Dodgers Stadium Tuesday night.