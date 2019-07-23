Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers to announce plans for major stadium renovations

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dodger Stadium is set to undergo a major overhaul.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will announce Tuesday plans for renovations of the venue that will take place during the offseason.

The team will unveil a whole roster of upgrades, including a new center field entertainment plaza.

They're also expected to extend the protective netting for next season after a teenage fan was struck by a foul ball during a game last month.

EMBED More News Videos

A Corona teen who suffered a concussion and vision problems after getting hit by a foul ball at Dodger Stadium is detailing the scary incident.



The Dodgers will also reveal the official logo for the 2020 MLB All-Star Game - the first to be held at the stadium in 40 years.

The announcement comes on the same day the Dodgers open up a two-game Freeway Series against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Dodgers plan to honor late Angels pitcher, Tyler Skaggs, before the game and during the game with a raffle benefiting the Tyler Skaggs Baseball Foundation.

EMBED More News Videos

Friends and family of Tyler Skaggs gathered in Santa Monica to honor the life of the Angels pitcher who was found dead in a Texas hotel room in July.

sportslos angeleslos angeles countylos angeles angelsbaseballlos angeles dodgers
