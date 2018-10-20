SPORTS

Dodgers vs. Brewers: NLCS Game 7 preview

EMBED </>More Videos

The Dodgers' Chris Taylor and Kenley Jansen speak to reporters about Game 7 of the National League Championship Series. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

By ABC7.com staff
MILWAUKEE (KABC) --
The Dodgers will play in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers on the road Saturday at 5:09 p.m.

The winner of the game will determine who represents the National League in the World Series.

STARTING PITCHERS:
Rookie Walker Buehler will take the mound for the Dodgers. Buehler has struggled in his two postseason starts, losing both games.

In Game 3 of the NLCS, Buehler gave up four runs through seven innings to Milwaukee batters.

Milwaukee will call on right-hander Jhoulys Chacin.


MATCHUPS:
Relief ace Josh Hader looms in the bullpen for Milwaukee. The Dodgers will need to rebound offensively against Milwaukee pitching after getting only five hits on Friday.

THINGS TO LOOK OUT FOR:
The Dodgers will play in another Game 7 in the postseason for the second straight year. The Dodgers dropped Game 7 of the World Series last year to Houston.

It's the first Game 7 for the Brewers since losing to St. Louis in 1982 in their only World Series appearance.

The winner of the NLCS will face the Boston Red Sox, who beat the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.


Share pictures or video of your Dodgers spirit using #abc7dodgers, and you may see yourself on ABC7!

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsLos Angeles DodgersMLB
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
LA Galaxy's Zlatan Ibrahimovic ready to play on Minnesota turf with playoffs on line
Despite rocky start, Miller Park rocked and Brewers rolled in Game 6
Dodgers starting Walker Buehler vs. Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin in Game 7
Do the Dodgers have one more resurgence in them?
More Sports
Top Stories
1 ticket in CA matches 5 of 6 Mega Millions numbers, CA Lottery says
Tristan Beaudette's stepfather speaks out about campground murder
Hoping to win that Mega Millions jackpot? Dream on
1M in LA County still not registered to vote, registrar shows
DTLA veteran dying of cancer has final wish granted
Caravan migrants break Guatemala border fence, rush Mexico
USC proposes $215M settlement in alleged gynecologist abuse
Woman shot in foot following argument in Santa Ana; suspect sought
Show More
GOP incumbent faces tight race in Northern LA's 25th District
Mega Million winning numbers drawn for $1 billion jackpot
Saudi state-run news reports missing journalist killed in consulate after 'fight'
Small plane lands on freeway in San Diego County
CA ranks 3rd on list of least affordable states, analysis finds
More News